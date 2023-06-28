KTM’s sensational statement: “Marc Marquez not feasible now - but in 2025…”

The future of the Repsol Honda rider is set to dominate the summer silly season, with everybody in the paddock aware that his current deal expires at the end of 2024.

KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti was asked about acquiring Marquez and refused to deny their interest.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

"Marc is not a topic we discuss, we have an excellent [breeding ground for young riders] and we draw from there,” Guidotti told Sky Italia.

“Marquez at the moment is not a feasible option, he has a contract with Honda.

“In 2025 it will be another matter, both for him and for all the riders whose contracts will expire.”

No rider on the current MotoGP grid is contracted beyond 2024.

Jack Miller and Brad Binder, KTM’s current factory riders, are tied down for next season.

But Marquez - as today’s most successful rider and also its highest paid - is the biggest source of intrigue.

His misfiring Honda machinery means that his best hope of a seventh premier class championship might lie with a rival manufacturer.

Marquez and KTM are linked by Red Bull, their mega-powerful mutual sponsor.

Marquez: “Lie” that he “offered” himself to KTM

Marquez has already “offered himself” to KTM but the manufacturer rejected him, according to DAZN’s Ricard Jove.

“They have rejected him due to the ‘strategy’ of the brand,” Jove reported.

“That's what the KTM boss has said and, by the way, I don't believe it either. It can be only an initial strategy for the negotiation.”

Marquez hit back to DAZN: “It’s a lie.

“I've heard this rumour because one of my mechanics has joked and it's a complete lie.

“Yes, it's true that when the factories see that a rider is in difficulty, they ask and in this case I'm still committed to Honda, I have a valid contract, so nothing.”

Honda hint they won’t force Marquez to stay

Honda team manager Alberto Puig offered a startling response when asked if he anticipated that his star rider would stay next season.

“I have to think yes,” Puig said. “Because we have a contract.

“But I have to say that I think every person is free to do what he wants in life, and Honda is not a company that wants to have people that are not happy being in Honda.

“So of course, we have a contract with him, but also Honda respects Marc a lot and I want to think yes [Marquez will be a Honda rider in 2024], based on the contract, but I don't have a magic ball.”