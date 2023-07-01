Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez join forces for charity initiative

The Angel Nieto Foundation is launching a charity auction, and Rossi and Marquez have each autographed paintings of themselves.

The funds raised will go towards the ‘Motorcycles, Art and Smiles' project to help Inaki Mugica.

Motocross rider and mechanic Mugica suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident.

The project aims to draw the attention of motorcycle racing fans to sufferers of spinal cord injuries.

International artist Manu Campa has produced four paintings - one each of Rossi, Marquez, Giacomo Agostini and Angel Nieto.

Rossi’s and Marquez’s now come autographed by the superstar riders themselves.

Each painting will be auctioned at a minimum of €10,000.