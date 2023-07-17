Explained: MotoGP to tweak 2023 weekend format

The new weekend schedule will come into effect at Silverstone on August 6, the next round of the championship.

New MotoGP format

Friday morning: 45-minute Free Practice 1

Friday afternoon: 60-minute Practice (session timed for entry into Q2)

Saturday morning: 30-minute Free Practice 2

Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 1

Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 2

Saturday afternoon: Sprint race

Sunday: Warm-up

Sunday: Race

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

The key change is that the first session of the weekend, now a 45-minute Free Practice on Friday morning, will no longer be timed for entry into Qualifying 2.

This was approved by the Grand Prix Commission after a unanimous agreement by every MotoGP team.

From now on, a second session on Friday afternoon called Practice will be the only timed session for entry into Q2.

Riders and teams will then get a 30-minute Free Practice 2 session on Saturday morning, before the usual sprint race.

Sunday is unchanged.