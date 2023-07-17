Explained: MotoGP to tweak 2023 weekend format
MotoGP will immediately introduced a slightly-tweaked version of their 2023 format.
The new weekend schedule will come into effect at Silverstone on August 6, the next round of the championship.
New MotoGP format
Friday morning: 45-minute Free Practice 1
Friday afternoon: 60-minute Practice (session timed for entry into Q2)
Saturday morning: 30-minute Free Practice 2
Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 1
Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 2
Saturday afternoon: Sprint race
Sunday: Warm-up
Sunday: Race
The key change is that the first session of the weekend, now a 45-minute Free Practice on Friday morning, will no longer be timed for entry into Qualifying 2.
This was approved by the Grand Prix Commission after a unanimous agreement by every MotoGP team.
From now on, a second session on Friday afternoon called Practice will be the only timed session for entry into Q2.
Riders and teams will then get a 30-minute Free Practice 2 session on Saturday morning, before the usual sprint race.
Sunday is unchanged.