Explained: MotoGP to tweak 2023 weekend format

James Dielhenn's picture
17 Jul 2023
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 24 June

MotoGP will immediately introduced a slightly-tweaked version of their 2023 format.

The new weekend schedule will come into effect at Silverstone on August 6, the next round of the championship.

New MotoGP format

Friday morning: 45-minute Free Practice 1
Friday afternoon: 60-minute Practice (session timed for entry into Q2)

Saturday morning: 30-minute Free Practice 2
Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 1
Saturday morning: 15-minute Qualifying 2
Saturday afternoon: Sprint race

Sunday: Warm-up
Sunday: Race

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

The key change is that the first session of the weekend, now a 45-minute Free Practice on Friday morning, will no longer be timed for entry into Qualifying 2.

This was approved by the Grand Prix Commission after a unanimous agreement by every MotoGP team.

From now on, a second session on Friday afternoon called Practice will be the only timed session for entry into Q2.

Riders and teams will then get a 30-minute Free Practice 2 session on Saturday morning, before the usual sprint race.

Sunday is unchanged.