The hugely popular veteran is carrying the torch once held by Wayne Gardner, Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner.

A premier class championship for the KTM rider would solidify his name among the legends who came before him.

“Jack is a very talented rider and is a great ambassador for Australia,” Gardner told Motosan.

“He always jokes, very typical among Australians. His presence is great for the sport, I think people watch the races to see it. And not just Australians, but other nationalities.

“He is also a very fast rider. I think he is doing very well on the new KTM, which is very different from last year.

“I think he is doing a great job together with his teammate Brad Binder. Binder is also phenomenal, one of the best riders in the entire championship.

“I think Jack will win a lot of races and do a great job."

Miller currently sits seventh in the MotoGP standings.

The format change this season, the addition of a sprint race at every round, remains a talking point.

“It is very good for television, for the fans,” Gardner said.

“It's a great idea, similar to what F1 is doing.

“I think it works, but the problem is that the bikes are too fast, too refined and difficult.

“I think the riders have to be very in tune with the bikes and it's very easy to go too far because they are very precise.

“If you're going to have this format, I think the bikes should be limited a bit.

“From an entertainment standpoint, they're doing the right thing; from a racing perspective, they should make it less dangerous."

Gardner has joined Stoner in criticising the aerodynamic direction that modern MotoGP has taken.

“If you had asked me this 20 years ago, I probably would have told you that bikes didn't need to be changed at all,” Gardner added.

“However, one of the reasons the Japanese are involved in manufacturing is that they brought a lot of technology into the industry and that's a good thing when it comes to safety.

“Of course, today the motorcycles have much more power and are heavier, and to control the forces of the motorcycle, wings and other tools are needed.

“In my opinion, everything is too much.

“But the problem is that the manufacturers want this, because it is what sells, it has become a fashion.

“Personally, I would like to see a more basic package without going too deep into the technology, keep it simple.”