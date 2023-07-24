Yamaha confirm Cal Crutchlow wildcard MotoGP appearance

The British veteran is Yamaha’s test rider and will make his first competitive appearance of the season at Motegi on September 29-October 1.

His addition to the grid will give Yamaha a rare and important opportunity to gather data, a luxury they have lacked since going without a satellite team this season.

“We are very happy with Cal,” Yamaha team manager Maio Meregalli told Motorsport-Total.

“In addition, we are pushing to increase the number of training days in Europe.

“We have already decided that this year we will do a wildcard in Motegi, and I hope there will be a second one.”

Crutchlow retired at the end of 2020 but, last season, he returned for a six-race stint as a replacement for the retiring Andrea Dovizioso.

Yamaha have, like their Japanese counterparts Honda, struggled to keep pace with their European manufacturer rivals this season.