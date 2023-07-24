Joan Mir’s switch to Ducati is denied - but that’s good news for his rivals

The Repsol Honda rider had been linked to an escape route from his horrible season which would have taken him into the Ducati mix.

But claims that he is “in negotiations” have now been denied.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

“Gresini Racing officials have never brought Joan Mir into play for 2024,” Speedweek report.

2020 MotoGP champion Mir has completed only one grand prix in his first season with Honda and is currently injured.

However, he does have something to smile about.

Mir and his wife Alejandra announced the birth of their first child over the weekend.

Congratulations to Joan Mir & his wife Alejandra on the arrival of Baby Joan #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/xdLEne0ohB — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 23, 2023

Ruling Mir out of a switch from Honda to Ducati is good news for his peers on the 2023 grid who are also scrapping to stay relevant.

Franco Morbidelli, the Yamaha rider, and Pramac’s Johann Zarco join Moto2 up-and-and-comer Tony Arbolino as the likeliest candidates to land the 2024 Gresini Racing seat.

Fabio di Giannanonio is expected to lose the seat.

Morbidelli’s Yamaha seat has been offered to LCR Honda rider Alex Rins.

Zarco could be ousted in favour of Marco Bezzecchi at Pramac.