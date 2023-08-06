Explaining why Francesco Bagnaia was not out of track limits at British MotoGP

Reigning MotoGP champion and the championship leader Bagnaia finished second, behind Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder.

With Binder behind him on the last lap there was some initial questioning about Bagnaia remaining inside the track limits and therefore whether the result might be amended.

Binder was punished for similar at Assen in the last race before the summer break.

MotoGP Stewards confirmed afterwards: “No exceeded track limit - tyres were not touching the green as sensor was not triggered, verified by camera.”

Ducati also insisted the rule stipulates that track limits are only relevant if the rider behind is close enough to potentially overtake, which Binder was not.

KTM spoke to the stewards about the Bagnaia incident to find out if the result should relegate him one place, to behind Binder. But to no avail.