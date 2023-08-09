Yamaha will dispense with Morbidelli when this season ends, replacing him with Alex Rins for 2024, meaning he is now searching for a new seat.

Options might be limited but the VR46 Academy graduate could get a helping hand from old friends.

Asked if he would stay in MotoGP, rather than take a rumoured Yamaha WorldSBK seat, he said: “Yes.”

Then asked if he would move to Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team, he said: “It’s still too early, I cannot go deep into detail yet.”

Marco Bezzecchi’s wish for a 2024-spec Desmosedici next year could result in him being relocated from the Mooney VR46 team to Pramac Racing, creating an opening alongside Luca Marini which Morbidelli may be perfectly suited to.

Morbidelli was asked if it was his decision, or Yamaha’s, to part ways and he answered: “Well, this is a matter that you have to discuss with Lin Jarvis!

“But when you decide to part ways, it is not always unilateral. Things didn’t work anyway, last year, for a certain reason. And this year for a reason.

“The whole group is not progressing so, for sure, a change is needed.

“I hope a change will do good for everybody.

“I believe that I had my chances of fighting for the championship in 2020, then I had two complicated seasons. I’m still young, motivated, I have a lot to give, I want the chance to fight for a championship and to win races.

“I’m planning on doing that. I’m planning on bouncing back, starting from the second half of this season. It is achievable. It can bring good energy.”

He reflected on his time at Yamaha: “It has been quite a journey, we did some great results together, even though it was a satellite team, I had the chance to fight for a championship with Yamaha so I will always remember that. It was a pleasure to join the factory team.

“Sometimes the reasons are not very clear but you need a change.

“Some change can bring different energy to both parties. I wish the best for myself and for Yamaha, as well.”