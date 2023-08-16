How MotoGP will decide Q2 riders if Practice is cancelled
With the MotoGP practice format tweaked from Silverstone, the Grand Prix Commission has outlined how Q1-Q2 places will be decided if the Friday afternoon session has to be cancelled.
Previously, the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2 were decided by the combined results of both Friday sessions.
But in order to reduce the risks of pushing for a flying lap at the end of the opening session - in case of rain in the afternoon, for example - the Q2 top ten is now decided purely on the results of the afternoon session.
Those outside the top ten must take part in Qualifying 1, where the top two riders then progress to the Q2 pole position shootout.
- Jack Miller: ‘Fantastic’ if KTM sign a big name like Marc Marquez
- Jack Miller: ‘Pretty cool’ to silence some critics, ‘now or never’ to join KTM
- Joan Mir ‘didn't speak with Yamaha, believes it can work with Honda’
Should the Friday afternoon session be cancelled, the Grand Prix Commission has ruled that the results of Saturday morning free practice will be used to determine the Q1-Q2 riders instead.
If that Saturday session is also cancelled, the results from Friday morning will be used.
In the rare case that no practice sessions take place at all, ‘this is deemed force majeure and Race Direction will adjust the schedule and procedure as required, considering the prevailing conditions’.