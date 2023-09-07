Quizzed on comments made to Spanish TV that he already knows what he is doing next year and if, therefore, Monday’s Misano test debut on the 2024 Honda prototype will not be a factor in deciding his future, Marquez replied:

“No, it’s not crucial. For me the most important thing on the Monday test is to try the 2024 bike and give to the engineers the best inputs and direction for the future.”

But you’ve made your decision?

“I have a contract for next year with Honda.”

So that’s your decision?

“I have a contract for next year with Honda!”

The eight-time world champion having a contract with Honda for next year is well known and, of course, not the same as Marquez explicitly stating that he will definitely be racing for Honda next season.

Marquez has been winless since Misano 2021, with team manager Alberto Puig admitting earlier in the season that, "every person is free to do what he wants in life, and Honda is not a company that wants to have people that are not happy being in Honda.

“So of course, we have a contract with him, but also Honda respects Marc a lot and I want to think yes [Marquez will be a Honda rider in 2024], based on the contract, but I don't have a magic ball...”

Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025? Video of Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025?

With Luca Marini newly confirmed at VR46, one seat at Pramac Ducati and Gresini Ducati still remains TBC for 2024. Franco Morbidelli is thought all be certain to get the Pramac ride, with official confirmation expected this weekend.

However, until the identity of Alex Marquez’s Gresini team-mate is decided, the rumours of Marc Marquez making a shock switch alongside his brother next season are not only continuing - but are growing stronger.