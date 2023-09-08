Alberto Puig says he expects Marc Marquez to ride for Honda next season after receiving ‘no information’ about the six-time MotoGP champion’s plans to leave for Ducati.

Becoming the worst kept secret in MotoGP, Marquez is said to be on the verge of joining his brother Alex at Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP campaign.

If that happens it would result in Marquez scrapping the final year of his deal with Repsol Honda, something we’ve already seen Alex Rins do in order to join Yamaha.

But when speaking to MotoGP.com during Friday practice, Repsol Honda Team Manager Puig was unconcerned by the speculation.

"I can only give you the information that I know. As you said, he has a contract for 2024.

"He never came to us, informing us that he will not stay with us.

"I can only tell you that, for us, we will go with the contract that we have.

"This is what I can tell you because I haven’t had any communication from the rider or his manager."

Marquez also reiterated the fact he has a contract with Honda for 2024 on Thursday, but the eight-time world champion did not want to confirm whether he would honour that agreement.

Asked if alternate plans have been made in case Marquez leaves, Puig said: "Not really. Because of what I said. If you have a rider under contract, there is no need to think of other riders.

"To advance a problem that is not there, is not a very smart thing to do.

"Normally you try to fix a problem when you have a problem.

"At this moment, as I told you, we don’t have this information."

Puig uttered similar words when discussing the future of Jorge Lorenzo in 2019, and on that occasion the five-time world champion left the Japanese manufacturer.

Puig finished by saying: "I have concern that we are not performing, and that our bike is not good. But I have no concern because I have received no information."