But a minor shortcut when returning his damaged Pramac Ducati to the pits meant he was left empty handed.

Zarco fell at the end of lap 13 (of 24) just moments before the race was stopped due to the worsening rain.

The results - initially due to be used for the restart grid order, but which became the final classification when conditions failed to improve - were then taken from the end of the previous lap, 12, which Zarco had completed in sixth.

However, to be officially classified, riders must also be ‘actively competing’ when the red flags are shown.

The definition of ‘active’ includes a rider getting 'across the designated pit lane entry timing point together with their motorcycle' within a five-minute window after the stoppage.

Zarco - whose fast Turn 12 fall was close to the pit entry - was able to meet the five-minute criteria but, crucially, had straight-lined from the gravel trap into the pit lane, missing the 60km/h line that officially marks the pit lane entry by just ‘five metres’.

That meant the Frenchman was not classified as finishing, even though he had completed lap 12 and later returned to the pits in time.

“I crashed just before the red flag because of aquaplaning getting out of the bridge,” explained the Pramac Ducati rider.

“I tried to bring my bike back. I did it, but they didn’t count my result, so I'm not even finishing in sixth position.

“I should have crossed the 60k per hour line of the pit lane. And because I've gone 5 metres to the side, they don't count it. So for this reason I'm quite angry.”

The ten points Zarco could have got for sixth place have also cost him fifth in the world championship to Aleix Espargaro.

Adding to Zarco’s frustration was that he had fought back from almost last on the opening lap, having been bumped wide at Turn 1, when riders were on slicks.

“I got a good start, but clearly on the first corner I got hit by Vinales, but he got hit by someone else. Fortunately, I didn't crash, come back on track and I could see that it was starting to rain [more],” Zarco said.

“A few guys stayed on track, but most came in the pit lane and it was good for me because my race was almost lost after the first corner and changing the bike, going with the rain tyres was good for me because it was not super wet at the beginning and I could catch a lot of time.

“Then when the rain came heavier, it was not easy to understand where the limit was, but I was still fast and catching positions.

“And then after a lot, lot of rain, clearly red flag was necessary.”

Zarco set the fastest lap of the race, by half a second, on lap 3.