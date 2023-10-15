Pole-sitter for the first time, Marini was vying for third at the Indonesian MotoGP when he was knocked off his bike by Brad Binder.

Binder received a long lap penalty for the clash, then received a second identical punishment for causing contact with Miguel Oliveira later, but the KTM rider was still able to finish sixth.

“This is a strange case which maybe happened for the first time, I don’t know,” Marini reflected.

“The penalty? We can speak about this. Maybe the second penalty should be a little bit worse. Like in football - with yellow cards and red cards. Something like this.

“We want more safety. That will be a point in the next Safety Commision I think.”

Marini, after being clattered by Binder, rejoined at the back purely to serve the long lap penalty he carried over from India. He retired soon after.

He said about the incident with Binder: “It was impossible. I just saw a flash! Boom! Like this!

“Brad went to my office to explain everything to me, so now I’m less angry.

“He said that over the kerb he had a moment on the bike. Sometimes this can happen, that the pads on the front brake are far away.

“This also happened to me this weekend, I know this bad feeling.

“It’s just bad luck in my case. Okay. This is something I can’t manage.”

Fresh injury worry for Marini

Marini has again hurt his thumb, having initially fractured it at the French MotoGP. It adds to a collarbone injury which Marini entered the Indonesian MotoGP nursing.

“I have pain in the thumb, [like] in Le Mans. The incident was similar,” the VR46 rider said.

“I was hit in my body from behind. I don’t know what happened.

“The feeling is better than Le Mans. So we’ll see in Phillip Island.

“But the collarbone is well. This is most important.”

Marini, who was runner-up in Saturday’s sprint race as well as claiming pole position for the grand prix in qualifying, reflected on his Sunday: “I’m more disappointed by my start which was not so good. Then, also, when Jorge cut me on the straight I needed to close the throttle because I nearly crashed by touching his rear tyre with my front tyre.

“I lost two positions. I was not in the correct position for my race.

“This weekend was good for me, the speed was good. Let’s see if my physical condition is better in Phillip Island.

“The race was strange. Nobody expected a podium like this.

“We knew Maverick would be strong, and Jorge was the strongest today.

“But the lap time and pace that everybody had? I could have been fighting for the podium easily.

“Today was cold, with the wind, and with a medium-rear the bike is much easier to ride on the physical side. With less grip the bike is shaking less so the effort on the handlebars is less.”