The only available ride in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up is the replacement for Marc Marquez, who is heading to Gresini Ducati.

Zarco has already penned a deal to join LCR Honda, from Pramac Ducati, but his name was floated as a possibility to make a swift step from Honda’s satellite to factory set-ups.

Dorna reporter Jack Appleyard said from the Australian MotoGP: “We’ve already had one contender rule himself out in Johann Zarco.

“He said he’ll stay with the LCR squad, with whom he signed a contract.

“He said it’s better for him to stay with a two-year project rather than have the instability of one year at Repsol then potentially move back down to LCR.”

Maverick Vinales also insisted his commitment remained 100% with Aprilia, where he is contracted for next season, when asked if he’d move to Repsol Honda.

‘Sit on the sofa, stay ready’

Fabio di Giannantonio’s brilliant ride, and his emotional reaction, last weekend was a reminder of his talent.

Di Giannantonio lost his Gresini Ducati ride to Marquez and his options to stay in the premier class are dwindling.

Appleyard said: “Di Giannantonio potentially, if he can keep this run going, he may be an outside bet to replace Marquez next year.

“Fabio, if he can continue this great run of form, is putting himself in the shop window. He’s doing his future hopes no harm whatsoever.”

But Simon Crafar believes that it may be a smart move for Di Giannantonio to stay at home and wait for a better offer down the line.

“There are few riders with experience of the MotoGP machine - the brakes, circuits, electronics - makes it difficult, if not impossible, to draft someone outside of that special group to replace a rider,” Crafar said.

“Fabio might be better off hanging on, and doing nothing, rather than taking a ride that he doesn’t really want if his heart isn’t in it.

“He could sit on the sofa, staying fit and ready to go, and get a call-up early next year to a very good team.”