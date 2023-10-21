Last year’s Phillip Island winner for Suzuki, Rins was the fastest Honda rider, in 12th, on Friday, when he also walked away from an accident.

The pain is not thought to be related to that spill, with Rins previously speaking of nerve issues during his recovery from the fractured tibia and fibula suffered at Mugello in May.

Rins will now undergo scans to try and determine the source of his ongoing leg pain.

The LCR rider, winner at COTA this year, completed his first grand prix since the accident in 14th place at Mandalika last weekend.

The Spaniard’s withdraw from Phillip Island means that, after 16 rounds, MotoGP still hasn’t had a single race featuring the full 22-rider line-up.

At least one rider had been sidelined by injury since Pol Espargaro’s accident in practice for the Portimao season opener.

Rins is switching to the Monster Yamaha team next season and is due to make his M1 debut at next month’s Valencia post-season test.