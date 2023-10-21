In the form of his life after a P4 finish at Mandalika, Di Giannantonio went one better during the Australian MotoGP as he claimed 3rd behind Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia.

“It was a long race for sure,” said the Italian. “Was a fun race. I started so well and I was fast in the beginning. I was trying to manage the rear tyre but I was always trying not to lose too much in the first laps.

“Then I caught Brad [Binder], overtook him and thought I could make a little gap. But it wasn’t possible. Also, there was a little bit of wind and when you were at the front it was a bit more difficult to push.

“Overall, it was a great performance. We have been fast all weekend and we have been consistent all race.

“In the last seven laps there was a big drop with the tyres for everyone. The last laps seemed a bit like Moto3 back in the day where you were in a group fighting for something important.”

Di Giannantonio was a contender for the podium through the race, after making an early overtake on reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

After catching Binder and eventually overtaking the KTM rider, Di Giannantonio was part of a four-rider group that caught race leader Jorge Martin.

Fourth heading into the final lap, Di Giannantonio had his mind set on attacking Bagnaia in turn four but quickly pulled away from making a risky move.

“In turn four I was quite strong and wanted to overtake Pecco on that corner but he did turn three really well and going into turn four, I saw a little gap and thought that it was a bit too tight because they are playing for the championship,” admitted the Gresini Ducati rider.

“I knew that I could have another opportunity to overtake Jorge later.”

Di Giannantonio, who is currently out of contract, wants to remain in MotoGP and has unquestionably proved his worth over the last few rounds.

But Di Giannantonio will not be part of the Gresini line-up next season after being replaced by Marquez, a move which he thinks came about too quickly given his current run of results.

Di Giannantonio said: “The thing is, sometimes you just need to be patient. You need to, not be lucky, but be in the right place at the right time.

“It happened so fast the thing with Marc and maybe without a bit more patience and without this thing, everything could have been a bit easier.

“Other riders have done an amazing job from the beginning in MotoGP but sometimes you just need time. Rome is not built in one day.”