He has a 27-point lead above second-placed Jorge Martin heading into this weekend’s Thailand MotoGP.

Martin led for just 24 hours in Indonesia after winning the sprint, but he crashed out of the grand prix to relinquish his short-lived lead.

“Obviously I have to push for 37 points each weekend, there is no time to think about the championship,” factory Ducati rider and reigning champion Bagnaia said.

“We can start considering it after Qatar. After Qatar, we will understand the situation of the championship.”

Last year Bagnaia pipped Fabio Quartararo to the title in the final race in Valencia, and he expects the battle to go down to the wire again.

“It could be,” he said. “I lost many points in many mistakes. I also had bad luck. But I’ve lost points. “In the past two weekends I did a great job in the races to open the gap.

“But 27 points isn’t enough to be relaxed. I know perfectly how tough it is, to arrive in Valencia, but it could happen.”

“Faster? It’s important but I think we’re in better shape than last year"

Bagnaia was asked if he’s faster than last year, and he replied: “I don’t know. I feel strong, stronger than last year.

“Faster? It’s important but I think we’re in better shape than last year.

“It’s a different situation because last year I was trying to gain points every time.

“Last year here, we recovered 16 points to Fabio. This year, we’re stronger.

“In the last races, we regained feeling and every time we were so fast and competitive.”

Bagnaia insists he has battled through a series of disadvantageous circuits and is now preparing to race in locations which suits him.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said in Buriram.

“It’s one of the tracks where I’m always competitive.

“From Japan, Mandalika, Australia I suffer performance on a single lap.

“We move onto tracks that I really like. It’s good for me, but also for other Ducati riders. Jorge and Bez were good here, last year.

“We may have an advantage in terms of feeling.”

Pramac rider Martin remains Bagnaia’s good friend and their on-track rivalry has not yet caught fire off-track.

“It’s always important to separate the relationship outside and inside of the track,” the champion said.

“Everything has to be respected. If I need to overtake, I will overtake.”