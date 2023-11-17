But it didn’t end there.

When Espargaro then pulled up for a practice start, Bezzecchi repeatedly bumped the Spaniard’s rear wheel - a total of six times - before casually riding around him and returning to the pits:

The full thing as to why Bez gave @polespargaro a few little nudges #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/p70WVKXL4v — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 17, 2023

There had also been a pass by Espargaro on Bezzecchi before the moves shown in the video clip above.

Espargaro did not react to the bumps, except to smile and wave to the camera when he was back in the GASGAS garage.

VR46 Ducati rider Bezzecchi finished 18th in opening practice, with Espargaro in ninth.

The FIM Stewards are yet to announce if the pair will face any further action.