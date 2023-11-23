Whisper overheard that Valentino Rossi’s VR46 have agreed their long-term future

The MotoGP legend struck a deal with the Japanese manufacturer to bring his team under their banner, Speedweek report.

The deal is a two-year contract covering 2025 and 2026, and was agreed last week in Qatar.

Next year, VR46 will remain as a Ducati satellite team for the final year of their contract with the Italian brand.

But the longer term future for Rossi’s squad has been speculated upon all season.

Earlier this year, he became a brand ambassador for Yamaha - the team which remains synonymous with his greatest successes.

Yamaha, both this season and in 2024, are the only manufacturer to run just two bikes on the MotoGP grid.

They have been actively seeking a way to also run a satellite team, and VR46 now appear to fit the bill.

VR46 have also struck a three-year deal with Indonesian oil company Pertamina Lubricants to become their title sponsor, beginning next season.

This will carry them through their reported two-year alliance with Yamaha.

One VR46 rider could even receive a factory-spec bike in 2025 while under the Yamaha umbrella, the report states.

That creates an interesting scenario for Marco Bezzecchi, in particular.

Although currently the VR46’s year-old Ducatis are more competitive than the Yamaha run by Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

VR46 challenged for the MotoGP championship via Bezzecchi this season and will hope for another productive year in their current home in 2024 before this mooted significant change.