Fresh twists in Davide Brivio comeback claims are a blow to Valentino Rossi

Marini leaving Rossi’s VR46 team and becoming Marc Marquez’s replacement for the 2024 MotoGP season is still not confirmed but is imminent.

It initially shocked the MotoGP paddock but, with reports that Brivio could soon be coming to Repsol Honda according to Speedweek, the move suddenly makes more sense.

However, Brivio has now claimed that he won’t quit his job in Formula 1: “I'll stick with Alpine. It is not right that my agreement expires at the end of 2023. I can't talk about the exact duration of the contract, but the contract extends into the coming year.

“I currently have no plans to take another position and I feel comfortable at Alpine.

“In addition, there is no job for me elsewhere, no one has offered me anything. So I'll keep doing what I'm doing at the moment.

“Would I consider a job offer? That's difficult to answer because I would have to know who is asking and what a possible offer is about.

“I know how there is speculation at the moment, but I have a job at Alpine for next year. I'm happy here and I'm not thinking about any other job.”

Alpine refused to comment on the speculation on Friday at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Brivio could replace Alberto Puig as Repsol Honda team manager in 2025, after both of their current contracts expire, rather than next year, Motorsport report.

Initial claims suggested that Puig advocated for a one-year deal for Fabio di Giannantonio to replace Marquez.

But his bosses in Japan disagreed and instead handed a two-year deal to Marini.

That disagreement could yet be Puig’s final act, and the catalyst for Marini to become a factory rider with his iconic brother’s support.

Rossi reportedly green-lighted his brother’s move only after knowing that his old ally Brivio was set to take charge at Repsol Honda.

The confusion over Brivio adds to the intrigue.

Brivio was key to bringing Rossi from Honda to Yamaha, a move which eventually became legendary.

Brivio has overseen MotoGP championships for Rossi at Yamaha and Joan Mir (who he would inherit at Repsol Honda) for Suzuki in 2020.

His son Luca Brivio currently works within Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team, further strengthening the bond between the two families.