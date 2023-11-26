His contract includes a clause which allows him to possibly be promoted if he becomes MotoGP champion, Motorsport reported.

Martin will wear red as soon as Tuesday’s postseason test, if today’s Valencia MotoGP goes his way.

Martin is 14 points behind championship leader Francesco Bagnaia heading into the final race.

Bagnaia begins second on the grid, Martin sixth.

They could now remarkably become teammates as early as next week.

Last year, Martin was overlooked for the factory seat in favour of Enea Bastianini.

Although Bastianini won his first grand prix for the factory team in Malaysia, his year has been ruined by injury.

And Bastianini’s contract stipulates that only this season was guaranteed on a factory bike.