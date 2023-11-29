Mir, and new team-mate Luca Marini showed strong pace especially as the day went on, with the latter securing a top ten on his Repsol Honda debut.

After suffering a neck injury during the race weekend, Mir’s participation was at risk but he managed to get started on preparations for the 2024 season.

With a big evolution taking place, Mir was pleased with the new bike provided by Honda and claimed it was the first big stop made by the Japanese manufacturer.

“This is something that makes me very happy,” said Mir. “It’s the first time I’ve started to see some evolution on the bike, the package and we tried many things.

“We didn’t have much time to do time attacks but even like that, we are not bad. In terms of pace I was able to be strong and get some feelings, some confidence with it.

“We will do some homework for Honda to arrive at Sepang with a better bike.”

Discussing his fitness, Mir was above anything else, pleased to have began work for 2024 after a very difficult first season with the team.

“Honestly, I’m very happy for this,” added Mir when talking to MotoGP.com. “After the weekend and being away from the bike because of that crash and the problem with the neck, I didn’t know if I could be on the bike today.

“But I was making some steps forward with my mobility and tomorrow I will probably be in bed all day, but I was able to do the test. That is very nice.”

While the Valencia test marked Mir’s first time aboard the new 2024 RC213V machine, it also presented the first opportunity to work with new crew chief Santi Hernandez, after the Spaniard stayed put following Marc Marquez’s departure to Gresini.

Speaking about the pair’s first day together, Mir said: “Was very good. I had the chance and the opportunity to swap and I’m very happy with the decision.

“I’m enjoying that time on the box and it’s a slightly different method of working but I’m really enjoying it.”