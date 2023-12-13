Ducati studying “scientific simulations” to predict Marc Marquez’s performance

The MotoGP world will be watching Marquez’s every move next season when he swaps Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati.

One of the biggest rider moves in MotoGP history is expected to give the current grid’s biggest star his best shot at winning a ninth world championship.

"We did almost scientific simulations,” Claudio Domenicali told La Repubblica about Marquez. “Comparing his performance with that of his brother Alex, who raced in his current team.

“But I won't say the results even under torture…”

Ducati waited 15 years to return to the top of MotoGP but, through Francesco Bagnaia, have won two championships in a row.

This year the manufacturer totally dominated, with the three title contenders all representing different Ducati teams.

Domenicali predicted next year’s champion: "I choose Pecco: he's Italian, he races in the official team and with him there is a particular empathy.

“But Marc is a champion, if he is good enough to deserve the title we will be happy.

“He will certainly fight until the end for the World Championship.

"Marc will make us grow further: our other seven champions have begun to study the way he rides.

“He will be a stimulus, an example. They will all become better.

“We will have greater internal competition, our opponents' race for the World Championship will become more complicated.

“This year Jorge Martin learned a lot from Bagnaia, and Pecco will do the same with Marquez.

“We will continue to raise the level, have you seen Di Giannantonio? Six out of 8 Ducatis have won at least one GP.”

The Italian brand’s dominance means that new concessions rules have been introduced for 2024 to aid their opponents.

Domenicali said about winning under new conditions: "It seems impossible. But we're trying.

“Our opponents have asked to change the rules from next year, otherwise we're too strong for them. The organiser satisfied them.

“No problem, on the contrary: for us it is the best marketing campaign."