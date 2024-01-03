His outstanding form in the first half of the 2023 season made him a shock contender in the MotoGP championship hunt.

Ducati gave him the option to move onto a latest-spec Desmosedici at Pramac this year, but he chose to remain on a year-old version at VR46 instead.

“It was a heartfelt choice,” he explained to Gazzetta.

“But I won't deny that I thought a lot about what to do.

“MotoGP today is not an easy environment and you can't afford to go the wrong way.

“It was also a life choice and I am happy to be where I am, because it is my habit to always give my best and there must be the conditions to do so.

“In Team VR46 I can be put in a position to ride giving 100%.”

When Bezzecchi signed fresh terms with Valentino Rossi’s team, he assumed Luca Marini would remain as his teammate.

Instead Marini has gone to Repsol Honda and has been replaced by Fabio di Giannantonio.

“No, honestly, before signing the contract to stay with the VR46 team I didn't know that Luca would move to Honda,” Bezzecchi admitted.

“Also because, from what I know, it was a last minute decision.

“Having said that, I maintain the same enthusiasm as always; the one I had when I signed the contract with Vale’s team."

Bezzecchi said about Marini: “I've always gotten along very well with Luca and it will be strange not to see him in the garage anymore.

“Also because the same setup has been in the garage for a few years.

“Luca, however, made the best choice for his career and I think that's right."

Bezzecchi finished last season third in the standings behind champion Francesco Bagnaia and runner-up Jorge Martin.

He detailed his ambition this year: ​“Like all riders I dream big, but I have also learned to keep my feet on the ground.

“At the end of the winter tests I want to draw a line and, realistically, define the 2024 objective.

“I believe there will be the elements to evaluate."

Bezzecchi won his first premier class race (and the first for the VR46 team) in Argentina, the second grand prix of last year.

He also won in France and India but his season unravelled after fracturing his collarbone in an accident at the VR46 Ranch.

“It's not easy to always win, undoubtedly,” he reflected.

“Until the injury, however, I was fast and often finished races in the top six places.

“Then I hurt my right collarbone and at that point it was difficult to stay competitive.

“But I don't want to make excuses, the injury wasn't the only reason why I lost a bit of competitiveness.

“I wasn't as effective as at the beginning of the season also due to other factors."