FIRST LOOK: Red Bull returns in 2024 GASGAS MotoGP livery for Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez

This is the new GASGAS Tech3 livery, featuring Red Bull branding, with which rookie star Pedro Acosta and team-mate Augusto Fernandez will compete in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

Red Bull’s exit from Repsol Honda appears to have been Tech3’s gain, with the energy drink returning to the team as title sponsor for the first time since the start of its KTM partnership in 2019 and 2020 (when Miguel Oliveira took two wins).

The team will thus be officially known as 'Red Bull GASGAS Tech3'.

Tech3 took on a stronger identity in 2023 when it was rebranded by KTM as GASGAS Factory Racing, but multiple fractures in the Portimao season opener caused lead rider Pol Espargaro to miss half of the season.

Reigning Moto2 champion Fernandez impressed as a rookie with fourth place at Le Mans last year, helping to net an early contract extension, but broke into the GP top ten on just two further occasions.

Meanwhile, with Acosta making clear that he was unwilling to delay a MotoGP debut any further, KTM initially attempted to find a fifth grid entry for 2024.

When that proved impossible, Espargaro eventually elected to step down to the role of test and wild-card rider to make way for the Spanish teenager.

During just three seasons in grand prix, Acosta has won the Moto3 title as a rookie, taken Moto2 race victories in 2022 (interrupted by a leg fracture) and then romped to last year’s intermediate class crown.

The #31 will be the only rookie on this year’s grid with Fernandez the first Tech3 rider to stay for more than a single season since Iker Lecuona in 2021.

Fernandez was 14th (0.824s) and Acosta 18th (+1.223s) during last November’s Valencia test.

"One of the very exciting things that has happened this winter is the return of Red Bull with Tech3, and we are extremely happy to have them again featuring on our MotoGP bike," said Tech3 owner Herve Poncharal.

"This season will be more exciting than ever, with a very competitive grid: riders and technical packages are so close to each other, so I truly believe that we are set for an amazing show.

"Augusto Fernandez learnt a lot last year, and he is ready to perform and fight for top positions. One of the most exciting prospects that MotoGP has known in recent years, Pedro Acosta, will line up with us.

"His first day at the Valencia test gave us the assurance that he has everything to have a brilliant rookie season, and we are looking forward to heading to Sepang to kick things off!"

As a rookie, Acosta is eligible to take part in the Sepang Shakedown from February 1-3.

Fernandez will need to wait until the following Official test, from February 6-8, for his first MotoGP laps of the year.