Luca Marini: Repsol Honda MotoGP debut ‘another thrilling milestone’

After three MotoGP seasons with Ducati, Luca Marini will be aboard the RC213V as he begins the process of trying to bring Honda back to the front of the field.

Honda’s difficulties over the last few seasons have been well documented, but with Marini and Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) moving to the Japanese brand, new ideas could be just what Honda needs.

Steps forward during pre-season testing were made, while Honda expects to be fighting for podiums as the season wears on.

But that’s unlikely to be the case in Qatar, with Marini more concerned about putting the finishing touches to his adaptation to the Honda.

“The time has come to go racing again, and now I get to do it as part of the Repsol Honda Team,” said Marini.

“It is another thrilling milestone in the journey I have been on since the end of last year. Every time we work together as a team we are able to find something and make more steps forward.

“This first weekend will give us the opportunity to finalise some details from the test and also understand better how to work during a race weekend together.

“We have work to do, and I am eager to start it as a factory Honda rider.”

For Joan Mir, 2024 signifies his second season with Honda and the 2020 world champion will have the task of leading their development.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Mir said: “Another season is finally here! Always you’re excited to start the year and to get back racing because there is nothing like racing a MotoGP machine.

“We have had some good time between the test and this weekend to keep training and put everything in place to start the year.

“I am happy with how everything has been progressing and I am confident we can keep making improvements over the course of the Qatar GP.

“It will be a weekend of building and capitalising on the important moments, our aim is to start stronger than we did last season to begin the year in a positive way.”