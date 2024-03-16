First MotoGP team to show interest in Fabio Quartararo begins queue for 2025

Will Fabio Quartararo leave Yamaha for a new MotoGP adventure in 2025? Where might he go?

Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
The queue for Fabio Quartararo’s services in 2025 might already be starting.

Aprilia “would be interested” in acquiring Quartararo next year, Motosprint report.

The Italy-based manufacturer is unlikely to be the only option when Quartararo surveys the MotoGP landscape ahead of next year.

The 2021 champion is among the majority of riders whose contracts will expire at the end of this year, creating an inevitably wild silly season this summer.

The only riders with guaranteed 2025 contracts are Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Brad Binder (KTM), Luca Marini (Honda) and it is expected that KTM have an option to keep Pedro Acosta on.

Quartararo’s season with Yamaha got off to a poor start in Qatar last weekend with a drab 11th-place finish.

It did little to dampen the speculation about his future with the struggling Japanese manufacturer.

Aprilia, for their part, were behind KTM in the fight to be Ducati’s closest competitors.

But the long-term futures of their key rider is also up for debate.

Aleix Espargaro, now 34, is the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid.

Also in their ranks are Maverick Vinales and, with the Trackhouse project, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Aprilia have previously expressed interest in bringing in an Italian rider, namely Enea Bastianini, who might still crop up in their thoughts depending on what Ducati opt to do.

But Quartararo is a hugely enticing name in the silly season headlines, particularly if Yamaha fail to prove to him, by the midway mark of this year, that they can compete at the front in 2025.

And if Ducati’s attention is elsewhere, and depending on where Marc Marquez opts to sign, Quartararo will be a key cog in the rider market who Aprilia could snare.

