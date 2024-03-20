Enea Bastianini vows to “settle score” with Portimao after brutal injury

Enea Bastianini injured a shoulder and endured a miserable Ducati debut when he last raced in Portimao

Enea Bastianini returns to Portimao this weekend, where his Ducati debut ended in disaster.

A year ago at the ‘23 season-opener, the new factory Ducati rider crashed out of the first-ever sprint race.

A shoulder injury cost Bastianini the chance to live up to expectation of being a championship contender.

"I'm happy to be back in Portimao for the first European race of the season,” he said about returning this weekend for the Portuguese MotoGP.

“It's an exceptional track, and at the end of January, we trained here with the Panigale V4S.

“I have a score to settle with Portimao: I didn't race last year because of the injury I suffered after the crash in the Sprint.

“The first GP of the season in Qatar went well, but honestly, I expected to achieve something more, so I'll try to redeem myself this weekend."

Bastianini offered a reminder of his talents by winning the Malaysian MotoGP at the end of last year.

Injury-free, his 2024 began with a fifth-placed finish in Qatar.

But the heat is on Bastianini to challenge his teammate Francesco Bagnaia for the title, and to fend off Jorge Martin’s bid for his factory seat in 2025.

Bagnaia won the Qatar MotoGP, and Martin won the sprint, setting the standard which Bastianini must battle against.

Reigning champion Bagnaia’s future is secured after he penned a long-term Ducati deal.

He remains the man to beat as he aims for a third title in a row.

“I am happy to be back racing in Portugal,” Bagnaia said.

“Portimao is a track I like a lot, and where we have always been fast in the past.

“Last year, we won both the Sprint and Sunday's GP.

“We have the potential to do well again this year, but it won't be easy: I expect a lot of opponents capable of fighting for victory and very fierce competition.

“In any case, we are ready. We will work as always from Friday to try to arrive as ready as possible for the two races."

