Francesco Bagnaia: Training with Panigale ‘can help’, but MotoGP ‘is another thing’

Winner of the Qatar MotoGP, Francesco Bagnaia again cemented himself as the rider to beat during the season-opener as he led every lap ahead of Brad Binder and last season’s title rival Jorge Martin.

Along with his two wins last season, Bagnaia was also victorious at Portimao in 2021, suggesting he should be very strong this weekend.

Speaking fondly about the Portimao circuit, Bagnaia said: “I love this track. It is one of my favourites and I love the uphill and downhill.

“It is a mix of Mugello and Sachsenring and I love riding here. Last year was a perfect start to the season like it was in Qatar.

“So I’m quite confident because I think we can be more competitive with the 24 bike in some parts of the track. I’m looking forward to starting the weekend.”

On several occasions in 2023 Bagnaia appeared to struggle on Friday’s before turning his weekend around when he needed to.

That was again the case on Friday at the opening round in Qatar, however, the two-time MotoGP admitted it was not the same kind of issue.

Bagnaia added: “I think that in Qatar it was not the same situation as last year where I was struggling on Friday and looking to find a good set-up.

“In Qatar we just had issues on the first day and didn’t have a normal working day for other things.

“I think this track; the setting of the bike can make a difference but this track is one where the bike can make less difference compared to others.

“It is more about the feeling the rider has with the track. I hope that tomorrow everything will be good to have a good day of work.”

While most of the MotoGP grid has not been in action at Portimao since the 2023 season-opener, Ducati’s entire rider line-up took part in a private test in the Algarve, giving them an advantage over their competition.

One of the riders taking part was new Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli, who suffered a big crash and injury as a result.

Asked if testing a road bike can make a difference in preparation for a MotoGP event and Morbidelli’s potential, Bagnaia said:

“I think that training with the Panigale is good, not to understand the track, but just to train,” began Bagnaia. “I used this test to just arrive more prepared for the test in Malaysia and be more adapted to the speed.

“But it’s something that without doing the lap times with Panigale; you are used to a MotoGP bike after ten laps. But for sure, there is some help there and Franky was fast here.

“Unfortunately he had his crash but we already know the potential of every rider in MotoGP. Franky was fast but the Panigale is one thing, the MotoGP is another thing.

“The level of adapting for every rider is different. Everyone needs a different [amount] of time to adapt. I needed two years and Jorge needed two races.”