Marc Marquez’s blunt verdict on Fabio Quartararo’s big-money deal with Yamaha

Marc Marquez has compared his decision to quit Honda to Fabio Quartararo staying with Yamaha.

Marquez walked away from the biggest rider contract in MotoGP last year to link up with Gresini Ducati, for a better bike which would give him a shot at another championship.

Quartararo, despite an offer from Aprilia, opted to stay with struggling Yamaha after penning a deal which makes him the highest-paid rider in MotoGP.

"We are at different points in our sporting careers, he has more time, I have less,” Marquez told DAZN.

“I was at a more critical moment, where I needed that change and to see myself competitive again.

“He has a very good relationship with Yamaha and the project will move forward."

Remote video URL

Marquez is 31 with a torrid history of injuries behind him. He is vying for a seventh MotoGP title after quitting Honda.

Quartararo is still only 24, by contrast. His faith in Yamaha’s long-term project is to win a second championship, after his 2021 glory.

The two Japanese manufacturers have the benefit of concessions this year to recover from their awful periods where they have slipped to the back of the grid.

While Honda must rebuild without star man Marquez, Yamaha can now plan ahead with Quartararo secured for at least two more years.

Quartararo has hinted at major changes to come in Yamaha’s future.

"It's difficult to give an opinion from the outside, because [he] knows exactly what they have promised him.

“Logically Yamaha is working on a project, they are signing people and they will have convinced him there.

“Although the salary is also something that matters more or less…”

Quartararo insisted that he was convinced by Yamaha's engineers during the Portimao round.

"In Portugal we had a great meeting with the top management of Yamaha engineers about the project from now until the end of the year, and also 2025 and 2026," he said.

“There are some really interesting things that are still confidential in Yamaha. New people. The project is going to be huge. So the decision was made in Portugal.”