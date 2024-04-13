Marc Marquez’s blunt verdict on Fabio Quartararo’s big-money deal with Yamaha

Marc Marquez chose to leave Honda but insists he has less time than Fabio Quartararo

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has compared his decision to quit Honda to Fabio Quartararo staying with Yamaha.

Marquez walked away from the biggest rider contract in MotoGP last year to link up with Gresini Ducati, for a better bike which would give him a shot at another championship.

Quartararo, despite an offer from Aprilia, opted to stay with struggling Yamaha after penning a deal which makes him the highest-paid rider in MotoGP.

"We are at different points in our sporting careers, he has more time, I have less,” Marquez told DAZN.

“I was at a more critical moment, where I needed that change and to see myself competitive again.

“He has a very good relationship with Yamaha and the project will move forward."

Marquez is 31 with a torrid history of injuries behind him. He is vying for a seventh MotoGP title after quitting Honda.

Quartararo is still only 24, by contrast. His faith in Yamaha’s long-term project is to win a second championship, after his 2021 glory.

The two Japanese manufacturers have the benefit of concessions this year to recover from their awful periods where they have slipped to the back of the grid.

While Honda must rebuild without star man Marquez, Yamaha can now plan ahead with Quartararo secured for at least two more years.

Quartararo has hinted at major changes to come in Yamaha’s future.

"It's difficult to give an opinion from the outside, because [he] knows exactly what they have promised him.

“Logically Yamaha is working on a project, they are signing people and they will have convinced him there.

“Although the salary is also something that matters more or less…”

Quartararo insisted that he was convinced by Yamaha's engineers during the Portimao round.

"In Portugal we had a great meeting with the top management of Yamaha engineers about the project from now until the end of the year, and also 2025 and 2026," he said.

“There are some really interesting things that are still confidential in Yamaha. New people. The project is going to be huge. So the decision was made in Portugal.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso share gruelling updates after breaking bones
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
Marc Marquez’s blunt verdict on Fabio Quartararo’s big-money deal with Yamaha
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro sets himself deadline to decide as he ponders retiring
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Carlos Sainz’s path to Red Bull questioned amid “No2 driver” worry
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Regret expressed at Fabio Quartararo: “What could he have done on the Aprilia?”
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Latest News

F1
News
4 hours ago
Net worth of every F1 team principal including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia on Jorge Martin lap time: “Tomorrow will be different…”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
Rumours swirl in Italy that Mercedes have chosen Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Jorge Martin reveals the key to smashing lap record at Americas MotoGP
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April