How to watch Spanish MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez on April 26-28, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez start times below.

The one to watch in Jerez is Pedro Acosta.

The premier class rookie has taken MotoGP by storm in his first three rounds, already claiming two podiums.

Jorge Lorenzo has tipped the Tech3 GASGAS starlet to win this weekend at Jerez.

Elsewhere, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will be desperate to make up ground on championship leader Jorge Martin.

The Pramac rider is 21 points clear of Enea Bastianini at the top of the standings.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales is in form, after winning back-to-back sprint races plus the Americas MotoGP.

HOW TO WATCH SPANISH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Spanish MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH SPANISH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

