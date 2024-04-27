How to watch Spanish MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here
Information below on how to watch the 2024 Spanish MotoGP, including timings and schedule
This is how to watch the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez on April 26-28, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez start times below.
The one to watch in Jerez is Pedro Acosta.
The premier class rookie has taken MotoGP by storm in his first three rounds, already claiming two podiums.
Jorge Lorenzo has tipped the Tech3 GASGAS starlet to win this weekend at Jerez.
Elsewhere, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will be desperate to make up ground on championship leader Jorge Martin.
The Pramac rider is 21 points clear of Enea Bastianini at the top of the standings.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales is in form, after winning back-to-back sprint races plus the Americas MotoGP.
HOW TO WATCH SPANISH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Spanish MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
HOW TO WATCH SPANISH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
HOW TO WATCH SPANISH MOTOGP IN THE USA
TNT are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in the USA.
TNT's main channel and the truTV network are the places to go.
Add B/R Sports to the OTT service Max to stream MotoGP.
HOW TO WATCH SPANISH MOTOGP IN THE UK
TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Spanish MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
TNT Sports is showing every session of the Spanish MotoGP in the UK.
With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP.
And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the MotoGP on TNT
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to TNT and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
SPANISH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)
Friday April 26
9.45am - FP1
2pm - Practice
Saturday April 27
9.10am - FP2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race
Sunday April 28
1pm - Spanish MotoGP