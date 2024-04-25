New contract rumour emerges which could secure Pedro Acosta’s long-term future

Pedro Acosta, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
Pedro Acosta, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April

A new claim about Pedro Acosta’s contract situation could result in him being tied to KTM for even longer than originally thought.

Acosta is widely believed to have a clause in his current contract with KTM for an additional year, taking him until the end of 2025.

Acosta has “already accepted” this renewal - but KTM have also tabled a brand-new two-year contract, GPOne report.

Signing those fresh terms would mean Acosta is contracted to the manufacturer until the end of 2026.

Only Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fermin Aldeguer (when he arrives at Ducati next year) currently have contracts of that length.

KTM has “interest in securing a treasure it has invested in for so many years”, the report states.

A promotion into KTM’s factory team, from his current status with the Tech3 GASGAS team, is inevitably part of the deal.

Acosta could even be promoted to the official team next season (although they have ruled out a sensational mid-season swap).

The report of a brand new contract offer from KTM, despite the fact that they already essentially have Acosta tied down until the end of 2025, is a reflection of his brilliant start to MotoGP and the interest in him.

Honda have been linked with a dream move for Acosta but the rider had no interest.

The teenager’s start to life in the premier class has been stunning. Two podium finishes in the first three grands prix, plus a period of leading the Americas MotoGP, was evidence of his brilliance.

Acosta heads home for this weekend’s Spanish Jerez knowing that many inside the paddock believe he could win.

And, now, he knows that a lucrative reward from KTM could be in the offing.

