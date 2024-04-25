Enea Bastianini ‘happy about approach’ to 2024, chatter ‘not one of my biggest problems’

Enea Bastianini admits he’s not suffering as much from Ducati’s ongoing chatter problems.

Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

While the pressure is firmly on Enea Bastianini to deliver in 2024, and in the process hold off the likes of Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez for the second factory Ducati MotoGP seat, the 2020 Moto2 world champion has looked calm throughout the opening three rounds.

Bastianini has been quicker than world champion team-mate Francesco Bagnaia over the last two rounds, while that was also the case in COTA against Martin in the grand prix. 

Bastianini completed overtakes on both riders in order to claim his second podium finish of the year.

Discussing his approach to the start of 2024, Bastianini said: “I think I can be happy about my approach to these three races and I think the work of the team has been very good. I come from two consecutive podiums.

“Jerez is a good track and also very technical. I missed the race last year and I don’t know how it will be.

“I’m ready. We have a good pace and I think we can do a great result here too.”

Like championship leader Jorge Martin and Bagnaia, Bastianini has suffered with chatter during the early stages of this season.

However, the Italian believes his riding style is one of the reasons he’s not encountered as many problems as Martin.

Bastianini said: “From my side, it happened during the test in Malaysia but only during my race simulation.

“In the other tracks not too much. In Qatar a little bit but in Portugal and Austin it was not my big problem.

“It also depends on many things like riding style. I think a rider like Jorge who rides a lot on the edge, and a lot with the rear, he pushes a lot the bike and can have this problem more than me.

“I hope for the future to improve a little bit because it is not one of my biggest problems, but it is a small problem.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
32 mins ago
Fabio Quartararo: ‘New bike’ speculation ‘a bit true, but..’
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
54 mins ago
Aprilia now the best bike? ‘They would say that!’
Pedro Acosta, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Pedro Acosta, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Bagnaia explains why lap records are being broken, ‘grip means safety’
Francesco Bagnaia, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull “unaware” of Adrian Newey intention to quit
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta’s feet on the ground: “I see the fisherman, real life”
Pedro
Pedro

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Enea Bastianini ‘happy about approach’ to 2024, chatter ‘not one of my biggest problems’
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin explains what’s changed to make him more consistent
Jorge Martin, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Jorge Martin, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
One F1 pundit “amazed” Aston Martin defended Lance Stroll for “rookie error” in China
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2 hours ago
“Further analysis” required as new F1 points system proposal delayed
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…