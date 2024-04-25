Enea Bastianini ‘happy about approach’ to 2024, chatter ‘not one of my biggest problems’

While the pressure is firmly on Enea Bastianini to deliver in 2024, and in the process hold off the likes of Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez for the second factory Ducati MotoGP seat, the 2020 Moto2 world champion has looked calm throughout the opening three rounds.

Bastianini has been quicker than world champion team-mate Francesco Bagnaia over the last two rounds, while that was also the case in COTA against Martin in the grand prix.

Bastianini completed overtakes on both riders in order to claim his second podium finish of the year.

Discussing his approach to the start of 2024, Bastianini said: “I think I can be happy about my approach to these three races and I think the work of the team has been very good. I come from two consecutive podiums.

“Jerez is a good track and also very technical. I missed the race last year and I don’t know how it will be.

“I’m ready. We have a good pace and I think we can do a great result here too.”

Like championship leader Jorge Martin and Bagnaia, Bastianini has suffered with chatter during the early stages of this season.

However, the Italian believes his riding style is one of the reasons he’s not encountered as many problems as Martin.

Bastianini said: “From my side, it happened during the test in Malaysia but only during my race simulation.

“In the other tracks not too much. In Qatar a little bit but in Portugal and Austin it was not my big problem.

“It also depends on many things like riding style. I think a rider like Jorge who rides a lot on the edge, and a lot with the rear, he pushes a lot the bike and can have this problem more than me.

“I hope for the future to improve a little bit because it is not one of my biggest problems, but it is a small problem.”