Jorge Martin explains what’s changed to make him more consistent

Jorge Martin, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin was off the podium for the first time this season at the grand prix of the Americas.

But that didn’t stop the Pramac Ducati rider from building on his championship lead, which is now 21 points over Enea Bastianini.

Martin’s worst result this season was fourth in America, which shows just how quick and consistent he’s been in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Martin said: “Austin was a bit difficult for me, even though I was able to save [the weekend] after the crash in qualifying and I did my best after a good start, which was fourth position. Good points for the championship.

“The Spanish GP here in Jerez is special. I just did one podium I think, so it is a good target to go and try to be on the podium here and improve the results of last season. 

“I remember I had a really good pace but I struggled to overtake, so I wil work hard on this side to try and make a podium in both races.”

While Martin showcased the same speed in 2023, a clamer approach is why he believes mistakes have been eliminated.

“First of all, from the second half of last season until the end I was always competitive and in the front,” began Martin.

“I just continued that consistency and was focused on the beginning of the season which was a point I always struggled with.

“I tried to work a bit better and be a bit more calm in some situations where I used to struggle in or was nervous. Now I try to relax a little bit and breathe. Maybe this is the key.”

One of Ducati’s biggest issues in 2024 has been chatter amongst most of the riders aboard the GP24 bike.

Martin suffered with it most during the pre-season tests and admits it’s still an ongoing issue.

The Spanish rider said: “It’s really unpredictable because it depends on the situation. In some races we have it and some races we don’t have.

“It appears and then disappears. It is quite difficult for us to understand but it seems like we found something from Saturday to Sunday in Austin.

“I think it will be better but if it’s not better I will try to race with them and make the best result possible, like in the last three races which wasn’t bad.”

