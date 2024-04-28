Jerez MotoGP warm-up red flagged after Pedro Acosta accident

MotoGP warm-up comes to a premature end due to airfence damage in a fast accident for Pedro Acosta.

MotoGP warm-up at Jerez was red-flagged after a fast accident for rookie Pedro Acosta.

The GASGAS Tech3 star, second to Jorge Martin in the Saturday Sprint, lost control on entry to the fast Turn 7 near the end of the ten-minute session.

The teenager and his bike cartwheeled across the gravel and slammed hard into an airfence. 

Fortunately, he walked away from what was by far his biggest accident in the premier class (and only his second during a grand prix weekend).

Given the spate of Sprint accidents due to damp patches on Saturday, it’s possible that Acosta was caught out by unseen moisture or a cold tyre this morning.

VR46s Fabio di Giannantonio also suffered a fast fall, at Turn 8, at the end of warm-up.

With less than a minute remaining when warm-up was officially halted, the session was not restarted due to the air fence damage.

Alex Marquez was fastest from Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller.

After the session concluded, marshals were seen trying to dry damp patches, caused by water seeping onto the track surface despite the sunshine.

