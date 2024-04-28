Bezzecchi blames Binder for turn one clash, Bagnaia ‘couldn’t do anything’

Marco Bezzecchi was one of several big names who crashed during the Spanish MotoGP sprint, after hitting a wet patch.

But Bezzecchi, who started second, was part of an incident already on lap two when he was hit by Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed after being hit by Brad Binder at turn one.

The accident occurred when Binder got a poor run out of the final corner following his battle with Marc Marquez.

Bezzecchi took advantage by going down the inside of Binder at turn one, while Bagnaia was on the outside.

But when all three riders arrived at turn one, Binder, who was keen to make up for his opening error, went for a very small gap on the inside of Bagnaia before hitting the two-time MotoGP champion.

Discussing the incident, Bezzecchi said: “Binder went out really badly from the last corner because he made a mistake with Marc.

“I was on the outside of the last corner and then found myself on the inside of the first corner. I just tried to brake strongly.

“I think I could finish the overtake well but Brad cut to the inside and touched Pecco and Pecco found myself on the outside.

“He couldn’t really do anything. What I heard was a big hit on my back. I didn’t know what happened in the moment and then on the replay I understood.”

A few laps later and Binder was down at turn five, as Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini also went down after hitting a damp patch at turn five.

“It was really easy to make a mistake there,” added Marquez. “I was trying to leave some margin and I moved maybe 20cm in that lap and made a mistake.

“Also the two guys following me did the same mistake.”

Speaking about the bizarre scene of events from behind Marquez and Binder, Bastianini added: “I was fighting for the podium but in turn five, every lap there was a lot of water.

“I don’t know if it was coming from the asphalt. When I went inside I saw Brad and Alex crash.

“I tried to pick up the bike a little bit but it was too late and impossible not to crash.”