2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'37.943s4/5293k
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.176s4/5294k
3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.177s4/5294k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.188s3/5290k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.288s3/5294k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.310s4/5294k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.336s4/5293k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.351s4/5294k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.463s3/4290k
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.531s4/5293k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.574s4/5298k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.696s3/4294k
13Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.828s3/5293k
14Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.917s3/5291k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.026s4/5292k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.041s3/5297k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.118s3/5293k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.386s4/5293k
19Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.500s4/5297k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.519s4/5292k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.777s5/5290k
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.872s3/5298k
23Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+2.166s3/5295k
24Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.319s4/5292k
25Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.434s3/5290k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records 
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024) 
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023) 

Alex Marquez leads morning warm-up for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, but the session is red-flagged with a minute to go after a fast accident for Pedro Acosta damaged an airfence.

The rookie walked away from the Turn 7 fall, his biggest since joining the premier class.

Moments later, VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio had a fast accident at Turn 8.

 

