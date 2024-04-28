2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'37.943s 4/5 293k 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.176s 4/5 294k 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.177s 4/5 294k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.188s 3/5 290k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.288s 3/5 294k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.310s 4/5 294k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.336s 4/5 293k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.351s 4/5 294k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.463s 3/4 290k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.531s 4/5 293k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.574s 4/5 298k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.696s 3/4 294k 13 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.828s 3/5 293k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.917s 3/5 291k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.026s 4/5 292k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.041s 3/5 297k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.118s 3/5 293k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.386s 4/5 293k 19 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.500s 4/5 297k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.519s 4/5 292k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.777s 5/5 290k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.872s 3/5 298k 23 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +2.166s 3/5 295k 24 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.319s 4/5 292k 25 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.434s 3/5 290k

*Rookie.

Official Jerez MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023)

Alex Marquez leads morning warm-up for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, but the session is red-flagged with a minute to go after a fast accident for Pedro Acosta damaged an airfence.

The rookie walked away from the Turn 7 fall, his biggest since joining the premier class.

Moments later, VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio had a fast accident at Turn 8.