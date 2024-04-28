2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'37.943s
|4/5
|293k
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.176s
|4/5
|294k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.177s
|4/5
|294k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.188s
|3/5
|290k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.288s
|3/5
|294k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.310s
|4/5
|294k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.336s
|4/5
|293k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.351s
|4/5
|294k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.463s
|3/4
|290k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.531s
|4/5
|293k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.574s
|4/5
|298k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.696s
|3/4
|294k
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.828s
|3/5
|293k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.917s
|3/5
|291k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.026s
|4/5
|292k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.041s
|3/5
|297k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.118s
|3/5
|293k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.386s
|4/5
|293k
|19
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.500s
|4/5
|297k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.519s
|4/5
|292k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.777s
|5/5
|290k
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.872s
|3/5
|298k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+2.166s
|3/5
|295k
|24
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.319s
|4/5
|292k
|25
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.434s
|3/5
|290k
*Rookie.
Official Jerez MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 36.025s (2023)
Alex Marquez leads morning warm-up for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, but the session is red-flagged with a minute to go after a fast accident for Pedro Acosta damaged an airfence.
The rookie walked away from the Turn 7 fall, his biggest since joining the premier class.
Moments later, VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio had a fast accident at Turn 8.