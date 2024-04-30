MotoGP “miscalculate” Jerez attendance by more than 100,000 fans

The all-time record attendance for MotoGP was not broken in Jerez, after all...

Fans, Moto3 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Fans, Moto3 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

MotoGP has clarified an incorrect announcement about the attendance of the weekend’s Jerez round.

It was initially announced that the Spanish MotoGP welcomed almost 300,000 fans, which would have been an all-time record attendance for the sport.

But it has now been corrected that only 181,289 fans attended across the three days.

A statement read: “At the 2024 Spanish GP, MotoGP published news that the event had become the best-attended Grand Prix ever, beating the previous attendance record.

“There was a miscalculation in attendance numbers and in our eagerness to celebrate the atmosphere at the event, we published incorrect figures just ahead of the MotoGP race.

“We apologise for our mistake.

“The correct weekend attendance figure for the event is 181,289, which is not a new record but does make it the best attended Grand Prix at Jerez for nearly a decade, continuing the positive trend of audience and attendance figures the sport is currently enjoying.

“The 2024 Spanish GP will also be on Best Of playlists for many years to come after an all-time classic clash of the titans.

“We hope everyone who attended, and watched around the world, enjoyed the incredible race weekend in Andalucia.

“MotoGP heads for Le Mans next, which now retains the record as host to the best attended event in MotoGP history thanks to the 278,805 people who attended the 2023 French Grand Prix.”

Dan Rossomondo, MotoGP’s chief commercial officer, added: “I am sorry we made a hash of this. Especially sorry because it was a special few days.”

