Money on offer at Honda has “distracted” Maverick Vinales

MotoGP riders “know that they can ask for a few Euros more than what is offered by the competition”

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales is reportedly “distracted” by the money he could earn by joining Honda.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up is still taking shape and some significant changes are set to come.

Vinales’ contract is due to expire although Aprilia are also waiting to discover if Aleix Espargaro will retire, and would prefer to keep both of their factory riders next year.

Honda might be having a dreadful season on-track yet the contracts they are able to dish out are still of interest to riders with much better bikes.

MotoGP riders “know that they can ask for a few Euros more than what is offered by the competition” if they go to Honda, Motosprint report.

Vinales is “distracted” by what he could earn at Honda, the report states.

Because although his RS-GP is incomparably more competitive than the RC213V, he knows that the Japanese manufacturer pays much more than his Italian employer.

For example, Aprilia were supposedly blown out of the water in their attempt to sign Fabio Quartararo by Yamaha’s power to make him the highest-paid rider in MotoGP.

Honda have Luca Marini (Repsol) and Johann Zarco (LCR) contracted for 2025 but Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami’s futures are unclear.

In-form Vinales might never have a more valuable time to negotiate with rival manufacturers.

By winning the Grand Prix of the Americas, Vinales became the first MotoGP rider to win with three different brands.

He has also won two sprint races this season.

Switching to Honda would give him a dream of winning with a fourth brand, and would reinforce his bank balance.

But Marini - who made the move from VR46 to replace Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda - has experienced a woeful time so far.

Marini is the only MotoGP rider without a point this season and has routinely been at the back, a potential warning for Vinales that the Japanese manufacturer still has a very long way to go in its recovery mission.

Honda have also been linked to Jack Miller and even Jorge Martin.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Logan Sargeant “at risk” as Williams tease F1 driver news “in a few weeks”
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc tops competitive FP1 in upgraded Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
IndyCar
News
1h ago
Indy 500 schedule | How to watch 2024 Indy 500: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
1h ago
Explained: The seven key Ferrari aero upgrades
Ferrari at Imola
Ferrari at Imola

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aprilia have a three-man shortlist to replace Aleix Espargaro if he retires
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
1h ago
Our paddock insider spots crucial Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes upgrades at Imola
Ferrari at Imola
Ferrari at Imola
F1
News
2h ago
Why isn't David Croft commentating at F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Who is Harry Benjamin?
David Croft alongside Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.
David Croft alongside Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.
F1
News
2h ago
Bombshell report says Adrian Newey “already signed” eight-figure Ferrari contract
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…