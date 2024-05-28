Jorge Martin to Aprilia? Aleix Espargaro: “Not fair” if Ducati overlook him

Aleix Espargaro was asked if his Aprilia could be inherited by Jorge Martin, his best friend on the MotoGP grid.

Espargaro announced last weekend, at home at the Catalunya MotoGP, that he will retire at the conclusion of this season.

Attention within the paddock swiftly turned to who might replace Aprilia’s team captain on one of the sport’s most desired bikes.

Pramac’s Martin is an obvious contender if he misses out, again, on the 2025 factory Ducati.

Martin, Gresini’s Marc Marquez and current factory rider Enea Bastianini are awaiting Ducati’s decision over their ‘25 rider line-up.

Espargaro was asked in Barcelona if his bike could be given to his friend Martin next season.

“For sure, it’s a good team and a good bike,” he said.

“But it’s not fair. Jorge deserves the ride of his dreams, which is the factory Ducati.

“If he cannot have it, for me, it would be super unfair.”

Espargaro said about his Aprilia acting as a Plan B for Martin: “Yes, this would be a very good option.”

He added: “To see Jorge win a title or win races with the #41 bike? It’s like if I win. The same feeling.”

Espargaro’s own future is up for debate.

Although he will retire from racing, there is now a chase to secure his valuable service as a test rider.

“I don’t want to speak about the future,” he said.

“But I don’t think I will stay in Aprilia.”

Espargaro enjoyed a dream weekend in Barcelona after confirming his career is winding down.

He claimed pole position for both races then won the sprint race on Saturday.

Although Espargaro missed a grand prix podium due to Marc Marquez’s overtake, he emerged with great credit.

And notably, Espargaro offered a reminder that the Aprilia he will leave behind is a winning bike which could become subject of a tug-of-war.