Luca Marini: Aerodynamics ‘the key in MotoGP from here to infinity’

Whether Luca Marini will join Johann Zarco in homologating the latest Honda aerodynamics at Mugello this weekend, after the Frenchman officially debuted the new bodywork at Barcelona, is not yet clear.

But the Italian is in no doubt that aero will be a key part of MotoGP performance ‘from here to infinity’.

Marini, still to score a point for Repsol Honda, explained that while he liked the new aero during private testing, decisions still needed to be made on the full specification to choose before homologation.

As part of that process, test rider and Catalunya wild-card Stefan Bradl was back on track in Barcelona for private testing straight after the race weekend.

“After that test, maybe we will have the OK from the Japanese to homologate this [fairing],” Marini explained before leaving Spain. “Zarco is [already] using it and it looks better.

“All the comments of Zarco are positive about the aero, but I think it is not enough,” Marini said. “Because when I tried it in Mugello [private test] it looks a little bit better, but we need more.”

Marini made clear that aero is now ‘the key in MotoGP’.

“There is something that I want to say, that for me, aerodynamics will be the key from here to infinity of MotoGP,” he said.

“We will go much closer to the cars. At least if the regulations don't change, if we can play with the aerodynamics, it makes so much difference compared to a new swingarm or a new frame or something different.

“The aero is about everything. It's like in the cars. If you need more grip, you find a way to put better the aero, you will have more grip. If you need more turning, if you understand in which way you can make the bike turn with the aero, because there is not only one way, you can find the turning.

“Stopping power of the bike, with the aero you will feel it. More horsepower in the engine is really difficult, because also Ducati is struggling to find more power, but if you can find a better aero with less drag, at the end of the straight you are faster.

“Like Yamaha, after Mugello they brought this new aero, and looking at the speed on the paper, Yamaha is on top now.”

“So this is now the key, and the manufacturers that started to work on it before are in advantage,” Marini stated.

“Honda in the past never trusted so much in the aero, because also with Marc they were winning easily, because they were in advantage with some different parts, but now it's clear that we are struggling on that side. And then for sure the engine.”

The Repsol Honda riders used an early version of a different engine configuration in Barcelona, which helped with turning, but still had traction issues.

The 2027 technical regulations will reduce some of aerodynamic dimensions but not restrict any of the aero design concepts currently in use.