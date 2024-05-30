Marc Marquez makes factory team plans clear: “Pramac not an option for me”

Marc Marquez has admitted a switch to Pramac Ducati is not an option for the 2025 MotoGP season, as Jorge Martin reportedly closes in on the factory seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Pramac themselves have not confirmed whether they will be staying with Ducati, as rumours linking them to Yamaha continue.

But for Marquez, joining a factory team on a 25 bike is his priority as he looks to contend for another MotoGP title.

Reports in Italy are claiming Martin is the favourite to sign for the factory Ducati team, but when asked about those rumours, Marquez said he hasn’t been informed of any decision.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Marquez said: “At the moment, the news from Ducati is not like this. They have not informed me in this way.

“But in any case, I will give my 100% on the racetrack and try to do the maximum and like this I will have more opportunities or more chances for different seats.

“Let’s see if we can continue in the same way as the last few races.”

That led to a question about joining Pramac, which would be a direct replacement for Martin, but Marquez said that is not an option.

“Pramac is a very good team as Martin has shown. They have great potential but it is not an option for me.”

Marquez has been clear since the beginning of the season that he wants a factory move in 2025.

As a result, Marquez could be on the move from Ducati after just one season if he holds true to those words, and if Ducati opts for Martin.

“Of course, what I am looking for, as I said three races ago, is the latest version of the bike,” added Marquez.

“This is the main priority and if it’s in a factory team then it’s much better. If you want to fight for the championship, which is my intention, you need to be ready in all aspects and find facilities.

“If you are in a factory team you have more facilities and if you have the latest bike version you have even more facilities. Latest version of the bike is the priority.”