Brivio confirms: ‘Sachsenring Raul Fernandez's last race on 2023 Aprilia’

Davide Brivio: ‘For Raul, it will be the last race on the 2023 Aprilia RS-GP’

Raul Fernandez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio has confirmed that this weekend’s German MotoGP will be Raul Fernandez’s last event on the old, 2023-spec, RS-GP.

The Spaniard is currently the only Aprilia rider without the 2024 bike, but the factory pledged to update his machinery as soon as possible.

Although engine spec must remain unchanged during a season, unless a manufacturer is in the lowest concession ranking (Honda and Yamaha), the ‘24 Aprilia engine is thought to be very similar to last year’s design.

Fernandez, currently 12th in the world championship, is thus set to race the 2024 package for the first time after the summer break at Silverstone, to coincide with Aprilia’s in-season fairing update.

“For Raul, it will be the last race on the 2023 Aprilia RS-GP,” Brivio said ahead of the Sachsenring.

After a disastrous start to the year, being injured on the opening day of the Sepang test and retiring from the opening two rounds, the young Spaniard briefly led in the Catalunya Sprint, took the team’s best result of the season with sixth the next day and - after arm pump surgery - was back in the top ten at Assen (eighth).

“I’m happy because we come off a good result in Assen,” Fernandez said. “We did a good job there and first of all, I want to feel ready and 100% fit because I had this heavy crash in Assen that was quite painful. I’m sure I will feel better after a few days of rest.

“So, for Sachsenring, I just want to be happy, try to get to Q2, take it day by day and aim to be relaxed. This is the key because when we are doing a good job and when we are relaxed and enjoying racing, we are fast. This is the goal for Germany as well.”

While the factory Aprilia team has confirmed its all-new future line-up of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, Trackhouse is yet to announce any riders for 2025.

Aprilia’s need for continuity means at least one of the Trackhouse duo will surely stay, and Fernandez’s recent form has come at just the right time. 

Meanwhile, team-mate and five-time KTM race winner Miguel Oliveira, granted a 2024 machine from the start of this year, is only 16th in the standings.

“Sachsenring is a very unique and interesting track. It’s very short with a lot of left corners,” Oliveira said. “Usually, I’ve always been very competitive in Germany so I am definitely looking forward to getting there for this last round of the first half of this season, before the break and trying to get a good feeling straight away with the RS-GP24 and close off with good form and points.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris “elbows out” advice to combat Max Verstappen “intimidation factor”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Three-rider shortlist named by Pramac Yamaha boss for 2025
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
WSBK
News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu U-turn to remain in WSBK in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Can Marc Marquez end near 1,000 day MotoGP losing streak at 'his' Sachsenring?
Marc Marquez, Sachsenring victory, 2021
Marc Marquez, Sachsenring victory, 2021
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff admits “bruising” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
German MotoGP: Pedro Acosta’s last chance to break Marquez’s youngest winner record
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
F1
News
5h ago
“It’s getting personal” worry for Esteban Ocon over “team player” concerns
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo: We had two new engines at Valencia…
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
7h ago
Adrian Newey issues update on F1 future and reveals target to “make my mind up”
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…