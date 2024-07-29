Fabio Quartararo admits "I had the opportunity to move to another team"

Fabio Quartararo decided to stay with Yamaha for the coming MotoGP seasons earlier this year, a piece of the 2025 rider line-up puzzle that has been forgotten about after Ducati's flurry of activity in recent months.

But Quartararo's decision to stay at Yamaha began to shape the 2025 grid, as Aprilia were sniffing around the 2021 world champion.

Quartararo, had he gone to Aprilia, would have left the doopr open for Jorge Martin to potentially become a factory Yamaha rider.

Instead, Martin signed with Aprilia after he was told by Ducati that they would choose Marc Marquez over him.

But regarding his own future, Quartararo has confirmed why he choose Yamaha.

“I extended my contract with Yamaha because I have faith in this project," the Frenchman was quoted by Corsedimoto.

"I had the opportunity to move to another team, but my loyalty to Yamaha is enormous and Yamaha has also been very loyal to me.

"Furthermore, my wishes have been listened to. We have to wait and see how the next two years go. Then it will be time for a new decision.”

Yamaha's improvements in 2024 have been noticable, and part of that is the mentality change that has taken place.

Quartararo added: “A good project, good people, a different mentality, decisions were taken not in three or four months, but quickly.

"I wanted people who had worked with other manufacturers and had experience with other bikes.

"Yamaha gave me everything I asked for … This was a good reason to stay .”