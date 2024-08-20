Brad Binder’s verdict as KTM fall 18.6s short, but are Ducati’s closest rival

KTM’s Brad Binder believes the manufacturer has “figured out some good things” on its MotoGP bike after the Austrian Grand Prix.

Expectations were high for Binder coming into KTM’s home race, having finished second in both the sprint and the grand prix in 2023.

However, KTM came nowhere near the podium last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, with Binder its highest-ranked rider in fifth - 18.620s back from race winner Francesco Bagnaia, having qualified down in 12th.

“I can’t ask for more,” he said after securing his first top five Sunday result since round two in Portugal.

“I felt like I gave my absolute best from the beginning to the end.

“I really tried to make zero mistakes, tried to get into a good rhythm and push to the end without trying to murder the tyre.

“We managed to get home with it in a decent state.

“So, yeah, it’s good to finish top five. Of course I wanted a lot more with our home grand prix, but I think we’ve figured some good things out this weekend. So, let’s keep building from here.”

KTM will conduct a private test this week at Misano with Dani Pedrosa in which it will hope to work on a few more details ahead of the Aragon GP.

Though some distance from reaching the podium, KTM did position itself as the top non-Ducati manufacturer at the Red Bull Ring.

It had both of its factory riders in the top six at one stage before Jack Miller crashed at Turn 2, while wildcard Pol Espargaro was 11th having made it into Q2.

Reflecting on the weekend, team boss Francesco Guidotti said: “Overall we have to take the good parts of the weekend.

“Brad was simply great. He didn’t make any mistakes and had a great start from the fourth row. He gave all he had.

“We know his race attitude and showed what he was able to do. We were happy to have Jack back near the top, despite the little crash.

“He had an outstanding qualifying and was fifth [on the grid].

“He can still deliver some good results for the team. Pol did a great job and what he did this weekend was very useful for the team for the development. The result were also solid.

“Moving from the microphone to the handlebar is not easy at this level and it also means the competitiveness of the bike is encouraging.

“We are working strongly, and I want to thank all the fans at our home race and all of the company staff and management that came to cheer us around the track and in the garage.

"Our mission is to grab some different results now and be back.”