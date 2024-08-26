‘I knew the long lap penalty was going to happen’

The recent Austrian MotoGP Sprint race saw no less than 17 riders issued with a track limits warning. Joan Mir and Augusto Fernandez then received a long lap penalty for further infringements.

The automated (sensor) nature of the track limits system has eliminated much of the previous debate over whether a rider had actually touched the prohibited green areas beyond the kerbing.

But, according to Mir, it can be hard for a rider to know exactly where they have strayed slightly onto the green in the heat of battle, making it likely they will repeat the offence.

The Spaniard also said that a grey area exists when a rider misses a braking marker or is forced wide due to the actions of another competitor.

Riders can touch the green three times, without slowing down, before receiving an official warning. Two more infringements results in a long lap, or post-race penalty if on the final lap.

“I think most people are in the same position as me, they don’t know where [they exceeded track limits today],” Mir said after the Sprint.

“When I saw the second track limits I thought, ‘I don’t know why I had this’.

“So I knew the long lap was going to happen because I didn’t know [where I was going wide]… I’m not the only one.”

One occasion where the 2020 world champion knew he had definitely touched the green was due to contact from Raul Fernandez.

“I think that we have to separate [the reasons for running wide],” said the Repsol Honda rider.

“For example, at Turn 8, it’s easy with our bike to go over the kerb and touch the green, I agree with [penalising] that. Or if you go out at Turn 1 and gain some tenths, I agree with it.

“But if someone overtakes you, kicks you out of the track, you touch the green, lose time and also you get the warning for it! It doesn’t make sense!

“[Or] if we struggle to stop the bike, go out, lose time and also get this warning!

“It’s something we must speak a little bit about because it’s difficult for us to understand.”

The full-length Sunday race saw only six track limit warnings and one long-lap penalty, for Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.