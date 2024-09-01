FIM MotoGP Stewards announce verdict on Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez clash

FIM Stewards give verdict following Sunday’s clash between Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez in the Aragon MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

The FIM MotoGP Stewards have announced ‘no further action’ following the dramatic clash between reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez in the closing stages of Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, recovering from another poor start, tried to pass the Spaniard when he ran wide into the left-hand Turn 12 with just over 5 laps to go.

The Italian was narrowly in front, on the racing line, as he turned across the front of the Gresini rider into the following right-hander.

But Marquez found himself trapped on the inside and clipped the back of the red machine, sending riders and bikes bouncing through the gravel.

Bagnaia was caught under Marquez’s machine as they tumbled before both fortunately walked away.

The incident was immediately put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, who then spoke to both riders separately after the race.

On Sunday evening, the Stewards announced their decision of 'no further action' by explaining:

'The incident between Bagnaia #1 and Marquez #73 on Lap 18 at Turn 13 was placed under investigation and reviewed after the Race.

‘The FIM MotoGP Stewards interviewed both riders and heard the explanation of the incident from both of their perspectives, and as well reviewed multiple broadcast and other available image sources and machine data.

‘During the hearing both riders explained that the grip levels off of the racing line were difficult, and in the Stewards opinion these were a contributing factor in this case of the riders ability to have choices to avoid contact.

‘The conclusion of the FIM MotoGP Stewards after taking all points into consideration, and with no conclusive  evidential factor, is that neither rider was determined to be predominantly responsible for the incident.

Alex’s team-mate and brother Marc Marquez won the race, with runner-up Jorge Martin now taking a 23-point lead over Bagnaia into next weekend’s Misano round.

