FIM MotoGP Stewards announce verdict on Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez clash

The FIM MotoGP Stewards have announced ‘no further action’ following the dramatic clash between reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez in the closing stages of Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, recovering from another poor start, tried to pass the Spaniard when he ran wide into the left-hand Turn 12 with just over 5 laps to go.

The Italian was narrowly in front, on the racing line, as he turned across the front of the Gresini rider into the following right-hander.

But Marquez found himself trapped on the inside and clipped the back of the red machine, sending riders and bikes bouncing through the gravel.

Bagnaia was caught under Marquez’s machine as they tumbled before both fortunately walked away.

The incident was immediately put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, who then spoke to both riders separately after the race.