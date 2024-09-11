Is Yamaha finally preparing to ditch inline-four in favour of V4 switch?

Yamaha could be about to become the fifth and final manufacturer to abandon its existing inline-four engine in favour of joining rivals in developing a V4-configuration unit ahead of a change in MotoGP regulation for 2027.

The manufacturer has been notable for its steadfast view that the inline-four layout of engine remains a viable configuration for a MotoGP machine, despite each rival preferring a V4 format for its units

However, according to Motorsport.com, Yamaha is busy behind-the-scenes working on the radically different engine format in an effort to transform its fortunes in the premier class, which have declined sharply since Fabio Quartararo swept to the 2021 MotoGP World Championship title.

While the manufacturer has maintained silence when approached about the potential of a new engine layout, all signs point towards management finally relenting on a decision having previously resisted calls by its riders to invest in a new direction.

Key to the change in philosophy is external consultant Luca Marmorini, who brought experience from Aprilia - as well as Ferrari and Toyota in F1 - when he signed on the dotted line with Yamaha in 2022.

He is understood to have been adamant in his view that the V4 engine is the only viable option for Yamaha going forward, prompting the manufacturer to begin work on a project that could see the M1 ditch the inline-four in time for MotoGP’s switch to 850cc engine regulations in 2027.

Indeed, despite Yamaha’s disappointing results - which in 2024 has amounted to a peak of just seventh place courtesy of Quartararo in Aragon and Portimao - the Frenchman has spoken enthusiastically about an exciting future on the horizon, one that is understood to have encouraged him to re-sign for another two years having been strongly linked to Aprilia and Ducati earlier in the season.

Furthermore, Yamaha will swell to four bikes in 2025 after luring Pramac Racing from the Ducati fold, giving it more scope for race mileage in preparation for the switchover.

The significance of Yamaha adopting a V4-configuration engine is not to be underestimated. The manufacturer has regularly fended off requests from riders and engineers to follow the path of Honda in ditching the inline-four design, arguing it allows for sweeter handling traits to negate the limitations in extracting more power.

However, with Ducati especially breaking new ground for power using its Desmosedici engines - which in turn prompted Honda, KTM and Aprilia to overhaul their own units to compete - Yamaha has been left standing in the engine development race as a consequence.

As a result, it seems Yamaha can no longer afford to default to what it knows if it wants to get back on terms with its rivals in the hyper-competitive series.