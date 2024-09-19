Official: Jack Miller joins Pramac Yamaha for MotoGP 2025

The final place on the 2025 MotoGP grid has been officially confirmed with Jack Miller completing the new Pramac Yamaha line-up alongside Miguel Oliveira.

The Australian thus returns to the team he raced for, with Ducati machinery, from 2018 to 2020.

Miller was then promoted to the factory Ducati team, winning three races, before joining Red Bull KTM at the start of last year.

Like Oliveira, Miller has signed directly with Yamaha and 'can count on having a Factory 2025 YZR-M1.. as well as full Factory support'. Unlike the Portuguese, who signed for two years, Miller appears to have only a one-year deal.

“We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing's line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group,” said Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis.

“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond.

"Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can."

Miller took nine podiums during his previous Pramac era and has been welcomed 'back home' by team principal Paolo Campinoti.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Jack back to the team," said Campinoti. "We supported his growth in MotoGP, and now it’s great to begin this new collaboration with Yamaha, counting on the support of a rider we know well. We wish Jack the best for the end of the season and are glad to welcome him back home in 2025”.

Team manager Gino Borsoi, who joined Pramac at the start of last year, will be working with Miller for the first time.

“I will have the pleasure of working with Jack Miller in 2025. He left good memories in the team, and I am confident we will be able to create new ones together," Borsoi said. "His extensive experience in MotoGP is certainly important for developing the new project we will be working on with Yamaha”.

Rookie Pedro Acosta will take over Miller’s KTM seat for 2025 but the 29-year-old - who leapt straight to MotoGP from Moto3 in 2015 and took a shock debut win for Marc VDS Honda the following year - was surprised to lose out on a Tech3 seat.

Miller later admitted his chances of staying in MotoGP were looking bleak and that the phone was not ringing, before suddenly moving into pole position for the Pramac Yamaha ride.

Miller took a podium in only his fourth KTM grand prix, at Jerez last year, then a second Sprint podium in Germany, but has been absent from the rostrum ever since.

The former Moto3 title runner-up is 15th in the riders’ standings heading into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna round.

Pramac, leading the MotoGP world championship with Jorge Martin on Ducati machinery, will run factory-spec M1s next year equal to the official Monster Yamaha team.