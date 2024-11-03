MotoGP stewards confirm verdict on pile-up with Jack Miller at the centre

Stewards' decision on Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo crash

Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP

Stewards have confirmed their judgement on the major Malaysian MotoGP crash.

‘No further’ action was the verdict for the incident involving Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo.

The stewards’ notes read: “An investigation was opened. Multiple camera angles of the incident were reviewed.

“The circumstances are: on Lap One, the group of riders exited Turn 1 and began the direction change to Turn 2.

“As a consequence of converging lines, the rear of the #73 made contact with the front of the #33, causing the #33 to lift up, and completely dislodge his body work.

“The crash path of the #43 then caused #20 and #33 to both crash.

“After extensive review the stewards do not consider that any rider acted in an irregular manner.”

Binder and Quartararo walked away nursing bumps and bruises but Miller required medical attention on the track, after a red flag came out.

He suffered no serious injuries.

KTM boss Francesco Guidotti later insisted that it should be ruled a racing incident, before the stewards clearly agreed with him.

Jorge Martin fined

Jorge Martin was hit with a €500 fine for an unsafe release during the warm-up.

The stewards’ notes read: “The team is responsible for the safe release of the rider, with one team member whose only role is to check for incoming traffic and release the rider only when it is safe.

“The rider leaving his machine change position must give way to approaching riders on pit lane who have right of way.”

Martin leaves Sepang with a 24-point lead at the top of the championship, with just one round remaining, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

